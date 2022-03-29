World
UK police say will issue 20 initial fines in ‘Partygate’ probe – Times of India
LONDON: Investigators probing alleged breaches of coronavirus lockdown legal guidelines by Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his employees in Downing Street will suggest Tuesday that 20 preliminary fines are issued, the Metropolitan Police mentioned.
“We will right this moment initially start to refer 20 mounted penalty notices to be issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations,” the London drive mentioned, including additional fines may comply with “if the evidential threshold is made”.
