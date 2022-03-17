UK-registered P&O Ferries sacks 800 staff

UK-registered P&O Ferries made 800 employees redundant with instant impact and suspended all crossings on Thursday, saying the enterprise in its present type was not viable.

The ferry group, which has been hit by COVID-19 journey restrictions within the final two years, has virtually 4,000 staff and operates greater than 30,000 sailings a yr on main routes together with between Britain, France and Ireland. Dubai ports agency

DP World purchased the corporate in 2019.

“As part of the process we are starting today, we are providing 800 seafarers with immediate severance notices and will be compensating them for this lack of advance notice with enhanced compensation packages,” a spokesperson for P&O mentioned.

The agency mentioned it had misplaced 100 million kilos ($131 million) yr on yr, which had been lined by DP World.

“This is not sustainable,” the spokesperson mentioned. “Our survival is dependent on making swift and significant changes now. Without these changes there is no future for P&O Ferries.”

P&O mentioned it was unable to run providers for the following few days, and suggested passengers to proceed to journey to ports, the place they’d be accommodated by various carriers.

Transport union RMT mentioned it had suggested its members who labored for P&O to not go away their vessels.

