UK regulator Ofcom revokes RT’s license to broadcast

U.Ok. communications regulator Ofcom Friday revoked Kremlin-backed channel RT’s license to broadcast, with rapid impact.

The watchdog mentioned it didn’t contemplate RT’s licensee, ANO TV Novosti, “fit and proper” to carry a British license.

In a 12-page decision, the regulator argued that ANO TV Novosti couldn’t be thought-about as a accountable broadcaster given the “pressures to which all media providers in Russia are currently subject by the Russian state and ANO TV Novosti’s particular relationship with the Russian Federation.”

Given “new laws in Russia which effectively criminalise any independent journalism that departs from the Russian state,” it seems unimaginable for RT to adjust to “due impartiality rules” of broadcasting, the regulator added in a press launch.

According to Rasmus Klein Nielsen, director of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, RT’s on-line attain is extremely limited within the U.Ok.

Ofcom’s determination comes after RT was formally banned within the EU on March 2, in a transfer designed to crack down on Russian disinformation.

