UK releases $100 million more in aid for Ukraine

Britain is releasing one other $100 million to assist Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced Sunday and promised contemporary efforts to rally worldwide opinion in opposition to Russia’s invasion.

The $100 million, to be supplied through the World Bank, is along with the £220 million ($290 mln) of total support assist to Ukraine, mentioned an announcement from Downing Street.

The new funding will go in the direction of preserving key state capabilities working, it added.

“While only (Russian President Vladimir) Putin can fully end the suffering in Ukraine, today’s new funding will continue to help those facing the deteriorating humanitarian situation,” mentioned Johnson.

The British chief will on Monday obtain the Dutch and Canadian prime ministers, Justin Trudeau and Mark Rutte and they’re going to go to a Royal Air Force base earlier than holding a joint information convention.

On Tuesday, Johnson will meet the leaders of the 4 Visegrad nations, Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

This week’s conferences are a part of a six-point plan that Johnson’s workplace unveiled on Saturday designed to make sure Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fails.

