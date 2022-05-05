UK revokes Moscow bourse’s status as recognized exchange

Britain on Thursday revoked the Moscow Stock Exchange’s (MOEX) standing as a acknowledged inventory change, eradicating some tax aid for brand new traders.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Britain grants acknowledged standing to some exchanges, which permit the securities traded on them to learn from particular tax reliefs. While current investments via MOEX are unaffected, new ones will not have the ability to profit.

When Britain proposed the transfer final month it stated it was in response to restrictions the Bank of Russia had positioned on overseas traders, citing a Feb. 28 ban which prevented brokers from promoting belongings on the instruction of non-Russian residents.

“With the Moscow stock exchange failing to withdraw their restrictions on foreign investors, the UK had no choice but to remove its recognized status,” stated Lucy Frazer, Financial Secretary to the Treasury.

“This will stop further money being channeled into Russian assets and send a clear message that there is no case for new investment in Russia.”

The authorities stated in April the change was “no longer operating in line with the normal commercial standards expected of a recognized exchange.”

Read extra:

Putin says Russia ready for talks with Ukraine

Ukraine says Russia planning WWII parade in Mariupol

Ukraine conflict risks creating third world war: Zelenskyy in Al Arabiya interview