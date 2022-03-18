UK revokes Russian channel RT’s license after probe into Ukraine coverage

Britain’s media regulator mentioned on Friday it has revoked Russian-backed tv channel RT’s license to broadcast within the UK with rapid impact after a probe into the impartiality of its protection of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The regulator, Ofcom, mentioned in a press release it was not glad that RT might be a accountable broadcaster.

“Freedom of expression is something we guard fiercely in this country, and the bar for action on broadcasters is rightly set very high. Following an independent regulatory process, we have today found that RT is not fit and proper to hold a license in the UK,” Ofcom Chief Executive Dame Melanie Dawes mentioned.

RT is presently off air in Britain as a result of sanctions introduced on by the European Union since Moscow’s invasion late final month.

RT responded by saying the regulator had proven itself to be nothing greater than a software of the British authorities.

