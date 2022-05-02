Princess Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth.

London:

Britain’s Prince William and his spouse Kate printed three pictures of their daughter Charlotte on Sunday to mark her seventh birthday.

The pictures of Charlotte, who turns seven on Monday, had been taken by Kate in Norfolk, japanese England, and present Charlotte sitting in a meadow with bluebells, holding the household’s black cocker spaniel.

Charlotte is a great-granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth, and fourth in line to the throne, behind her grandfather Charles, father William and elder brother George.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)