UK sanctions 386 Russian MPs after Ukraine invasion

The U.Okay. authorities has sanctioned 386 members of the Duma, the decrease home of the Russian parliament, for his or her help for the Ukrainian breakaway areas of Luhansk and Donetsk — which the overseas workplace mentioned was a precursor to Vladimir Putin’s deadly invasion of Ukraine.

The Russian MPs have been banned from touring to the U.Okay., accessing belongings in Britain and doing enterprise with U.Okay. residents and companies.

“We’re targeting those complicit in Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine and those who support this barbaric war,” U.Okay. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss mentioned. “We will not let up the pressure and will continue to tighten the screw on the Russian economy through sanctions.”

The whole variety of Duma members sanctioned by the U.Okay. now stands at 400.

It follows the announcement Thursday of sanctions towards Chelsea Football Club proprietor Roman Abramovich and 6 others, bringing the overall variety of Russian oligarchs positioned below U.Okay. restrictions because the Russian invasion to 18.