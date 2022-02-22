UK sanctions five Russian banks and three oligarchs

LONDON — The U.Ok. has sanctioned 5 Russian banks and three rich people linked to Moscow in its first tranche of punitive measures towards the Kremlin over its invasion of Ukraine.

The sanctions will hit Rossiya, IS Bank, General Bank, Promsvyazbank and the Black Sea Bank, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson introduced in an tackle to the House of Commons Tuesday.

Boris Rotenberg, Igor Rotenberg and Gennady Timchenko will see their property within the U.Ok. frozen, will probably be banned from coming into the nation and won’t be allowed to do any enterprise with British people and entities, Johnson mentioned, including all three are “very close” to the Kremlin.

Boris Rotenberg is a Russian businessman and co-owner of the SGM group, the biggest development agency for gasoline pipelines in Russia. His nephew Igor Rotenberg is almost all shareholder in Gazprom Drilling. Timchenko is the founding father of the non-public funding group Volga Group, which focuses on vitality, transport and infrastructure property.

The U.Ok. authorities will maintain more durable measures for later, in case Russia steps up its aggression towards Ukraine, Johnson mentioned, accusing Russian President Vladimir Putin of plotting the “destruction of a peaceful neighbor.”

Johnson described Putin’s speech Monday as “inflammatory” and stuffed with “false accusations” towards Ukraine. His deployment of troops into two breakaway areas in Eastern Ukraine “amount a renewed invasion,” he added.

“We should now brace ourselves for the worst possible stages of Putin’s plan,” Johnson warned. “We will continue to seek a diplomatic solution until the last possible moment. But we have to face the possibility that none of our messages has been heeded and that Putin is implacably determined to go further in subjugating and tormenting Ukraine.”