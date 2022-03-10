UK sanctions Roman Abramovich and six other Russian oligarchs

LONDON — The U.Okay. has sanctioned Chelsea Football Club proprietor Roman Abramovich and 6 different Russian oligarchs, after dealing with criticism for being sluggish to focus on people.

The British authorities Thursday added seven oligarchs with a collective wealth price of round £15 billion to its record of people sanctioned over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich, his one time enterprise companion Oleg Deripaska and Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin have seen their belongings within the U.Okay. frozen. They have additionally been banned from doing enterprise with U.Okay. residents and companies and from touring to Britain.

Four extra members of Putin’s internal circle have been hit with an asset freeze and a journey ban. They are Andrey Kostin, chairman of VTB Bank; Alexei Miller, chief government of Gazprom; Nikolai Tokarev, president of pipeline firm Transneft; and Dmitri Lebedev, chairman of the board of administrators of Bank Rossiya.

“Today’s sanctions are the latest step in the U.K.’s unwavering support for the Ukrainian people,” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned. “We will be ruthless in pursuing those who enable the killing of civilians, destruction of hospitals and illegal occupation of sovereign allies.”

Abramovich, who was within the strategy of promoting Chelsea, is the one one of many seven oligarchs who just isn’t but on a sanctions record issued by the U.S., the EU or each.

The U.Okay. authorities printed a license authorizing numerous football-related actions to proceed at Chelsea, given the affect the sanctions have over the soccer membership, which can be allowed to proceed enjoying matches — although Abramovich’s sale of the membership is now on ice.

