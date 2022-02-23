World
UK says it is ready to guarantee up to $500 million loans to support Ukraine – Times of India
LONDON: Britain is able to assure as much as $500 million (367.62 million kilos) in loans to help Ukraine and assist mitigate the financial results of Russian aggression, the overseas workplace mentioned on Wednesday.
Britain is providing ensures of Multilateral Development Bank lending for tasks that may help financial stability and reforms reminiscent of tackling anti-corruption, it mentioned.
“We are putting our money where our mouth is and using Britain’s economic expertise and strength to support the people of Ukraine. These guarantees can help inject vital capital into Ukraine and help its economy weather the storm of Russian aggression,” overseas secretary Liz Truss mentioned in a press release.
