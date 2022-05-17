UK says it will end overseas aid spending in China

Britain’s Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng stated on Tuesday his division would finish all abroad assist spending in China.

“We’ll work with China to tackle global challenges, but we can make a bigger difference spending UK aid where it is more needed,” Kwarteng stated on Twitter, including that final yr UK assist to China was round 13 million kilos ($16.2 million).

The announcement comes a day after the federal government set out its new International Development Strategy by which it promised to attempt to higher direct its assist funds to nations to assist foster financial development.

