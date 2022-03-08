UK says it will support Poland if it decides to send fighter jets to Ukraine

British protection minister Ben Wallace mentioned on Tuesday Britain would assist Poland if it determined to supply Ukraine with fighter jets, however warned that doing so might need direct penalties for Poland.

“I would support the Poles and whatever choice they make,” Wallace advised Sky News, including that the United Kingdom couldn’t provide plane that the Ukrainians would be capable of use.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“We would protect Poland, we’ll help them with anything that they need,” he mentioned. “Poland will understand that the choices they make will not only directly help Ukraine, which is a good thing, but also may bring them into direct line of fire from countries such as Russia or Belarus.”

Britain has offered Ukraine with defensive weapons in addition to different navy and humanitarian support.

Wallace mentioned he would make an announcement to parliament on Wednesday setting out what additional deadly and non-lethal support Britain can be offering, in addition to what measures the British authorities would urge different international locations to do.

Read extra: Senior Ukrainian official calls on West to provide weapons, aircraft to face Russia