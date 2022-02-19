UK Says Russia Behind Cyberattack On Ukraine

Ukraine cyberattack: Affected websites embrace 2 of their largest monetary establishments. (Representational)

London:

The British authorities on Friday accused Russian intelligence of involvement in a cyberattack this week that focused Ukrainian state and financial institution web sites, for which Moscow has denied accountability.

Kyiv had earlier instructed the assault got here from Russia as fears persist that Moscow is planning to invade its Western-backed neighbour Ukraine.

“The government today attributed the distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks against the Ukrainian banking sector on 15 and 16 February 2022 to have involved the Russian Main Intelligence Directorate,” Britain’s international ministry stated in a press release.

“The decision to publicly attribute this incident underlines the fact that the UK and its allies will not tolerate malicious cyber activity.”

The affected websites included the Oschadbank state financial savings financial institution and Privat — two of the nation’s largest monetary establishments, in addition to the defence ministry.

Both financial institution websites resumed service in a while Tuesday, however the navy websites remained inaccessible hours after the preliminary stories of the assault emerged.

Ukraine’s communications watchdog pointed the finger at Moscow.

“It cannot be excluded that the aggressor is resorting to dirty tricks,” Ukraine’s cyber watchdog stated in reference to Russia.

Tuesday’s cyberattack got here one month after one other strike briefly took down key authorities web sites.

