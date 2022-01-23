UK says Russia plotting to install pro-Moscow government in Ukraine

The British authorities on Saturday accused Russia of searching for to interchange Ukraine’s authorities with a pro-Moscow administration, figuring out a former Ukrainian lawmaker it claims the Kremlin is contemplating as a possible candidate.

Moscow has responded by accusing the British authorities of disinformation, urging London to “stop spreading nonsense”.

The UK authorities made the declare based mostly on an intelligence evaluation, amid a confrontation between Moscow and the West over Russia’s designs on Ukraine.

“We have information that indicates the Russian Government is looking to install a pro-Russian leader in Kyiv as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine. The former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev is being considered as a potential candidate,” the UK international secretary Liz Truss said in a statement.

Yevhen Murayev is head of the small pro-Russian celebration Nashi, which at present has no seats in Ukraine’s parliament.

Britain’s Foreign Office named a number of different Ukrainian politicians, a few of whom Truss mentioned “have contact with Russian intelligence officers currently involved in the planning for an attack on Ukraine”.

The info “shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking,” she added.

Truss urged Russia to “de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy,” and reiterated Britain’s view that “any Russian military incursion into Ukraine would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs”.

Moscow responded on Sunday by dismissing London’s claims outright. The Russian international ministry took to Twitter in English to accuse the British authorities of disinformation, including that NATO members “led by the Anglo-Saxon nations” had been escalating tensions over Ukraine.

“We urge the Foreign Office to stop spreading nonsense,” the ministry mentioned.

Britain has despatched anti-tank weapons to Ukraine as a part of efforts to bolster its defenses in opposition to a possible Russian assault.

Amid diplomatic efforts to defuse the disaster, UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is predicted to satisfy Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for talks in Moscow. No timing has been given for the assembly, which might be the primary UK-Russia bilateral protection talks since 2013.

The US has mounted an aggressive marketing campaign in latest months to unify its European allies in opposition to a brand new Russian invasion of Ukraine. The White House known as the UK authorities evaluation “deeply concerning” and mentioned it stands with the duly elected Ukrainian authorities.

President Joe Biden spent Saturday on the presidential retreat Camp David along with his senior nationwide safety staff. An official mentioned the discussions included efforts to de-escalate the state of affairs with diplomacy and deterrence measures being coordinated carefully with allies and companions, together with safety help to Ukraine.

The Baltic nations of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania plan to ship US-made anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine in solidarity with the nation, a transfer that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed on Saturday.

Earlier within the week, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described the West supplying arms to Ukraine as extraordinarily harmful and mentioned the shipments “do nothing to reduce tensions.”

Moscow has massed tens of 1000’s of troops close to the Russia-Ukraine border, resulting in fears of an invasion. The West has rejected Moscow’s essential calls for — guarantees from NATO that Ukraine won’t ever be added as a member, that no alliance weapons will likely be deployed close to Russian borders, and that it’s going to pull again its forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

A gathering Friday between Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov ended with no breakthrough.