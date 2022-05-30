UK says Russia suffers devastating losses in Ukraine among lower-ranked officers

Russia seems to have suffered devastating losses amongst mid- and junior-ranking officers in its battle with Ukraine, elevating the prospect of weaker navy effectiveness in future, Britain’s protection ministry mentioned on Monday.

Brigade and battalion commanders have been most likely deploying to probably the most harmful positions whereas junior officers have needed to lead low-level tactical actions, the ministry mentioned on Twitter in its newest Defense Intelligence replace.

“With multiple credible reports of localized mutinies amongst Russia’s forces in Ukraine, a lack of experienced and credible platoon and company commanders is likely to result (in) a further decrease in morale and continued poor discipline,” it mentioned.

The lack of youthful officers was more likely to exacerbate Russia’s issues in modernizing its navy command and management, the ministry mentioned.

“More immediately, battalion tactical groups which are being reconstituted in Ukraine from survivors of multiple units are likely to be less effective due to a lack of junior leaders,” it mentioned.

Russian forces intensified assaults on Monday to seize Sievierodonetsk, a key metropolis in Ukraine’s southeastern Donbas area which Moscow is concentrating on having did not take the capital Kyiv early within the struggle.

