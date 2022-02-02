Britain’s Royal Air Force stated Wednesday that it scrambled fighter jets in response to 4 Russian army plane approaching the United Kingdom.

The pressure stated 4 Russian strategic bombers had been “intercepted and escorted,” including that they didn’t enter UK airspace at any level.

The Typhoon jets took off from British air pressure bases in Lossiemouth, northeast Scotland, they usually had been joined by a Voyager air-to-air refueling tanker launched from Oxfordshire, England.

Authorities didn’t present additional particulars on the operation.

The pressure routinely intercepts plane approaching what it describes because the “UK area of interest.” It has said previously that Russian military aircraft entering the UK’s policed zone of international airspace can pose a hazard to other air users because they often do not talk to air traffic control.

In November 2021, jets were launched in response to Russian strategic bombers. Officials said at the time the fighters escorted the Russian aircraft out of the “area of interest” and that the bombers didn’t enter UK airspace.

