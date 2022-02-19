UK sees threat to Taiwan if West does not support Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated on Saturday that if Western nations didn’t fulfil their guarantees to help Ukraine’s independence, it will have damaging penalties worldwide, together with for Taiwan.

Russian troops are massed close to Ukraine’s borders and President Vladimir Putin has launched workout routines by strategic nuclear missile forces, however Russia rejects Western considerations that it’s poised to invade.

“We do not fully know what President Putin intends, but the omens are grim,” Johnson advised a safety convention in Munich.

“If Ukraine is endangered, the shock will echo around the world. And those echoes will be heard in east Asia, will be heard in Taiwan,” he added. “People would draw the conclusion that aggression pays, and that might is right.”

China views Taiwan as a part of its territory, and has not dominated out using drive to regain management of the island, which has ruled itself since 1949.

Johnson stated Western nations had repeatedly advised Ukraine that they’d help its independence.

“How hollow, how meaningless, how insulting those words would seem, if at the very moment when their sovereignty and independence is imperiled, we simply look away,” he stated.

On Tuesday, Britain stated it may block Russian firms from elevating capital in London and has handed laws to widen sanctions on Russian companies and people if the nation invades Ukraine.

“We will sanction Russian individuals and companies of strategic importance to the Russian state and we will make it impossible for them to raise finance on the London capital markets,” Johnson stated.

Europe should additionally wean itself off Russian oil and fuel provides to cease being on the danger of being blackmailed, he added.

Johnson predicted Russia would pay a heavy army worth if it invaded Ukraine.

“I fear that a lightning war would be followed by a long and hideous period of reprisals and revenge and insurgency. And Russian parents would mourn the loss of young Russian soldiers,” he stated.

