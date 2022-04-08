UK sending Ukraine ‘high-grade’ weaponry after station attack

Britain is sending Ukraine extra Starstreak anti-aircraft missiles and 800 anti-tank missiles after an “unconscionable” assault on a practice station, Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned Friday.

The “high-grade military equipment” is value £100 million ($130 million), Johnson mentioned, with the UK anti-tank missiles seen as significantly potent towards Russian forces.

The assault at Kramatorsk “shows the depths to which [Vladimir] Putin’s once-vaunted army has sunk,” he advised reporters alongside German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who known as the Russian strike “atrocious.”

Fifty people were killed on the railway station, together with 5 kids, Ukrainian officers mentioned because the toll rose on one of many deadliest strikes of the six-week-old warfare.

Scholz additionally defended Germany towards criticism that it’s dragging its ft on ending Russian power imports as a part of Western sanctions over Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We are doing all we can and we are doing a lot,” the chancellor mentioned, pointing to Germany’s long-term diversification to different power and different suppliers for pure fuel.

After talks with Scholz in Downing Street, Johnson mentioned Britain and Germany would work collectively on renewable applied sciences.

“We cannot transform our energy systems overnight, but we also know that Putin’s war will not end overnight,” the prime minister mentioned.

The UK and German leaders met as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU international coverage chief Josep Borrell visited Ukraine.

Von der Leyen visited a mass grave in Bucha, a city exterior Kyiv the place Russian forces are accused by Ukraine of massacring civilians.

Asked whether or not he additionally supposed to go to Kyiv, Johnson mentioned “we are trying to help people come from Ukraine,” pointing to German and British efforts to shelter refugees fleeing the warfare.

