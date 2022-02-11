UK signs legislation allowing tougher Russia sanctions

The UK authorities on Thursday signed into regulation new laws giving it powers to impose more durable and broader sanctions on Russia if it steps up its aggression towards Ukraine.

The new laws entered power after being signed by a minister and formally laid earlier than Parliament, a process that doesn’t require a vote by MPs.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

This got here as UK Foreign Minister Liz Truss visited Moscow and met her Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov, who stated afterwards he was “disappointed” by the talks.

London stated the brand new laws was a part of measures to “urge the Kremlin to end its campaign of aggression in Ukraine,” as fears of an invasion develop.

The UK authorities stated Minister for Europe James Cleverly had signed the laws, offering a framework “for the strongest sanctions regime the UK has had against Russia.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson advised broadcasters in Warsaw that there have to be “an automatic package of sanctions ready to go” if Russia assaults Ukraine.

He stated this could embrace the Nord Stream 2 gasoline pipeline from Russia to Germany, calling this a “very, very important priority.”

The UK can now impose sanctions on Russian companies and people in a “wide range of economic and strategically significant sectors,” the federal government stated, itemizing chemical, protection and IT industries and monetary providers.

The adjustments imply the UK can now impose sanctions not solely on those that are “linked directly to the destabilization of Ukraine,” the Foreign Office stated.

It can now goal entities and companies affiliated to the Russian authorities and their homeowners, administrators and trustees.

Read extra:

Explainer: What’s Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Europe?

UK’s Johnson says next few days ‘most dangerous moment’ in Ukraine crisis

Russia begins joint military drills with Belarus