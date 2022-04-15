‘UK stands in solidarity with SA’: Queen Elizabeth II saddened by destruction in KZN | News24

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II says she is saddened by the tragic lack of life and destruction following the latest floods and heavy rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal.

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their lives, their loved ones, homes, and businesses.

“The United Kingdom stands in solidarity with South Africa as you get well from these horrible occasions,” Queen Elizabeth II said.

During a press briefing on Thursday night, KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala announced that 341 people had died and more than 40 000 people were directly affected.

READ | ‘It’s been draining’: The emotional toll of searching for bodies after KwaZulu-Natal floods

Zikalala said they were still tallying up the number of missing people, but 55 injuries had also been registered.

He said psycho-social support and social relief of distress, including food, vouchers, and blankets, were being offered through the Department of Social Development to bereaved and affected families.

Zikalala said the provincial executive council had announced a provincial day of prayer.

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula, Minister of Water and Sanitation Senzo Mchunu, and Minister of Human Settlement Mammoloko Kubayi were expected to join the KwaZulu-Natal provincial executive during visits to affected areas on Friday.

Never miss a story. Choose from our vary of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.