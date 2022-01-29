UK steps up diplomacy with Russia, foreign ministers meeting ‘in coming days’

UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL FRIDAY 10.30 PM UK TIME

LONDON — The U.Okay. is ramping up diplomatic efforts to forestall a Russian incursion into Ukraine with a name between Boris Johnson and Vladimir Putin and a sequence of ministerial journeys to Eastern Europe.

The British prime minister will “reiterate the need for Russia to step back and engage diplomatically” when he speaks to the Russian president “this week,” a Downing Street spokeswoman stated. Johnson can also be anticipated to journey to Eastern Europe within the coming days.

“The prime minister is determined to accelerate diplomatic efforts and ramp up deterrence to avoid bloodshed in Europe,” the spokeswoman stated.

Diplomatic efforts to forestall a battle in Ukraine have up to now did not calm tensions, with Putin using a call with French President Emmanuel Macron earlier Friday to accuse the U.S. and NATO of ignoring Russia’s “fundamental concerns” over NATO’s development in Eastern Europe. Media reports counsel Russia has transferred blood provides and different medical supplies to its border with Ukraine.

The U.Okay.’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss are anticipated to journey to Moscow within the coming days, nevertheless it stays unclear whether or not the 2 ministers will journey collectively.

The preliminary plan was for Wallace to go alone, however the Russian authorities has agreed to welcome Truss too. She is anticipated to fulfill her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov throughout the subsequent two weeks, the Russian embassy in London announced.

Next week, Wallace will journey to Hungary, Croatia and Slovakia to “share U.K. intelligence and strengthen NATO resolve,” a British official stated, whereas Truss will go to Kyiv to fulfill Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Downing Street stated Johnson will this weekend contemplate a spread of choices to discourage Russia from additional aggression in Eastern Europe, together with extra deployments of troops and assets to the area.

Britain may also announce a toughening of its sanctions regime in parliament on Monday, permitting the U.Okay. to focus on Russia’s strategic and monetary pursuits.