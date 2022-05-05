UK still wants deal with EU on Northern Ireland Brexit rules — minister

LONDON — Britain nonetheless needs to resolve a row with Brussels over post-Brexit commerce guidelines for Northern Ireland, a senior minister mentioned, as he was pressed on reviews the U.Okay. is making ready to unilaterally rip up elements of the association.

In an interview with ITV News, the U.Okay.’s Northern Ireland Secretary, Brandon Lewis, declined to substantiate multiple reports that laws paving the best way for Britain to disregard elements of the controversial Northern Ireland protocol is being readied for subsequent week’s queen’s speech. That speech marks the opening of a brand new parliamentary session and units out the U.Okay. authorities’s agenda.

Asked if Britain is making ready to announce a plan alongside these traces, Lewis mentioned: “Our focus is on resolving the issues with the protocol, ideally we want to do that by agreement with the European Union.”

Pressed additional on whether or not an announcement would come subsequent week, he mentioned: “No … we’ve not mentioned that.”

And he added: “What we’ve been clear about is in the intervening time, the protocol is inflicting issues in civic society, it’s inflicting issues with the Good Friday Agreement. Our responsibility to the folks of Northern Ireland is to resolve these points. Yes, we need to do this with the EU and that’s what [Foreign Secretary] Liz Truss has been centered on.”

U.Okay. ministers have beforehand acknowledged that the federal government is contemplating a spread of choices in case the talks with the European Commission on the protocol — which was drawn as much as keep away from a tough border between Ireland and Northern Ireland post-Brexit however is deeply unpopular with Northern Ireland’s unionists — don’t yield options. But they’ve stopped in need of publicly setting out their pondering.

Truss reiterated to her Irish counterpart Simon Coveney Wednesday night that the protocol “is not working,” whereas the Irish minister told her throughout the identical telephone name that “unilateral action [is] not the way forward.”