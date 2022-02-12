Americas

UK tells citizens to leave Ukraine while commercial options still available

The United Kingdom up to date its travel advisory for Ukraine on Friday, telling residents to depart Ukraine whereas business choices are nonetheless accessible.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has suggested residents towards “all travel” to Ukraine. While the embassy remains to be open, it’s unable to present in-person consular help, in response to the journey advisory. It urges British nationals to depart whereas there stay business choices.

This is a growing story and can be up to date as extra info turns into accessible.

An up to date journey advisory from the United Kingdom on Friday says the embassy remains to be open however is unable to present in-person consular help. In this photograph, a Boeing 747-412 aircraft carrying FGM-148 Javelins, American man-portable anti-tank missile offered by the U.S. to Ukraine as a part of a navy assist is seen upon its arrival at Kyiv’s airport on February 11, 2022.
