UK tells citizens to leave Ukraine while commercial options still available

The United Kingdom up to date its travel advisory for Ukraine on Friday, telling residents to depart Ukraine whereas business choices are nonetheless accessible.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office has suggested residents towards “all travel” to Ukraine. While the embassy remains to be open, it’s unable to present in-person consular help, in response to the journey advisory. It urges British nationals to depart whereas there stay business choices.

This is a growing story and can be up to date as extra info turns into accessible.