UK to end ‘Day 2 test’ requirement for travellers from Europe

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced: “You will see modifications so that individuals arriving now not should take assessments if they’ve been vaccinated, if they’ve been double vaccinated.

“So what we’re doing on travel to show this country is open for business, people arriving no longer have to take tests if they’ve been double vaccinated.”

He didn’t, nonetheless, announce a begin date for the rule change.

The UK has already scrapped the requirement for pre-departure assessments for absolutely vaccinated arrivals.

However it’s nonetheless necessary to pay a personal firm for a Day 2 check, which is taken on or earlier than the second day or your keep within the UK. Under present guidelines the Day 2 check could be an antigen check somewhat than the dearer PCR assessments, and arrivals don’t have to quarantine whereas awaiting the outcomes.

A reserving reference quantity for a check is required to finish the Passenger Locator Form which all arrivals within the UK should current earlier than their journey.

The UK launched necessities for testing on arrival in 2021.

Tests can solely be booked from personal suppliers who’re on the UK authorities accredited listing, however travellers have flagged up numerous examples of extortionate pricing and horrible service from testing firms, with many assessments both by no means arriving or outcomes not being despatched out.

One of the biggest Day 2 testing companies is Randox, the corporate later revealed to have links with the disgraced Tory MP Owen Patterson.

Although the Prime Minister’s announcement didn’t go into element, it appears seemingly that unvaccinated arrivals will proceed to should take assessments on Day 2 and Day 8 after their arrival within the UK and to quarantine for 10 days.

Further element is anticipated afterward Monday.