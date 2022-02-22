World
UK to immediately impose hard economic sanctions on Russia, says PM Boris Johnson – Times of India
LONDON: Britain will instantly impose exhausting financial sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of troops to 2 breakaway areas in jap Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned on Tuesday.
“We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions,” Johnson informed reporters.
The sanctions, he mentioned, can be “focused not simply at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, however in Russia itself – focusing on Russian financial pursuits as exhausting as we are able to.”
Putin will discover he has “gravely miscalculated” if Russia invades Ukraine, Johnson mentioned, including that Moscow seemed to be bent on a full scale invasion.
Johnson chaired a gathering of Britain’s nationwide emergency safety committee early on Tuesday.
“I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated,” Johnson informed reporters after the assembly.
“We will immediately institute a package of economic sanctions,” Johnson informed reporters.
The sanctions, he mentioned, can be “focused not simply at entities in Donbass and Luhansk and Donetsk, however in Russia itself – focusing on Russian financial pursuits as exhausting as we are able to.”
Putin will discover he has “gravely miscalculated” if Russia invades Ukraine, Johnson mentioned, including that Moscow seemed to be bent on a full scale invasion.
Johnson chaired a gathering of Britain’s nationwide emergency safety committee early on Tuesday.
“I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated,” Johnson informed reporters after the assembly.