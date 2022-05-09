UK to provide 1.3 billion pounds of further military support to Ukraine

Britain pledged to supply further 1.3 billion kilos ($1.60billion) in army help and help to Ukraine forward of a scheduled video name by Group of Seven leaders with President Volodymyr Zeleskiy.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2015, Prime Minister Johnson has been a powerful supporter of Ukraine’s efforts in opposition to Russian forces. Johnson’s authorities despatched anti-tank missiles and air defence techniques to Ukraine.

The pledge almost doubles Britain’s earlier commitments to Ukraine. The authorities said that this was the very best degree of spending on a battle for the reason that wars in Iraq or Afghanistan. However, it did not give any particulars in regards to the calculation.

Johnson said in an announcement that Putin’s brutal assault was not solely inflicting untold destruction in Ukraine, however it additionally threatens peace and safety all through Europe. He was the primary Western chief to handle Ukraine’s parliament for the reason that invasion started.

On Sunday, Zelenskiy will host a digital assembly between the leaders of the G7 international locations (Britain, Canada, France and Germany), simply earlier than Russia’s Victory Day vacation. This marks the top to World War Two in Europe.

Britain said that the extra spending on Ukraine will likely be constructed from a reserve the federal government makes use of for emergency conditions.

Johnson, in line with the federal government, will host a gathering with prime defence corporations in late February to debate growing manufacturing to satisfy elevated demand because of the warfare in Ukraine.

Although Britain has provided important army help, it has solely accepted a small variety of the 5 million Ukrainians fleeing their nation. On Saturday, the British authorities introduced that it had granted greater than 86,000 visas for Ukrainians. Of these, roughly 27,000 had reached Britain.