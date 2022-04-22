UK to reopen embassy in Kyiv

The U.Ok. will reopen its embassy within the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv subsequent week, Boris Johnson introduced Friday throughout a two-day go to to India.

Britain relocated its embassy to Lviv within the western aspect of the nation in February, days earlier than Russia invaded Ukraine.

More than 16 international locations have reopened their embassies in Kyiv or have introduced plans to take action, together with the France, Italy, Poland and Spain. The Netherlands has additionally despatched its diplomats again to Ukraine however will function from Lviv.

Johnson made the announcement of the return at a press convention in New Delhi the place he has been holding talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He appeared to just accept he had not pressed Modi on his choice to not condemn Russian President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine, telling journalists when requested: “They can see what is going on and there is an increasing appetite to do more with the U.K.” He claimed India had been “very strong” in its language over Ukraine.

His feedback distinction together with his assertion launched to the press forward of the journey by which he mentioned: “As we face threats to our peace and prosperity from autocratic states, it is vital that democracies and friends stick together.”

Earlier the prime minister’s spokesman careworn “he was not there to talk to another democratic country about what actions they should take.”

Johnson additionally confronted questions in regards to the partygate scandal at dwelling, which has seen him face calls to stop this week, however insisted he would nonetheless be prime minister by the point the U.Ok. hopes to signal a commerce deal in October.