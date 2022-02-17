UK to scrap foreign investor ‘golden visa’ scheme over money laundering concerns

The United Kingdom is about to scrap its golden visa scheme for buyers that fast-tracks residency for rich buyers within the UK over money-laundering considerations, the BBC reported on Thursday.

A supply from inside the UK authorities reportedly confirmed studies of an announcement that’s set to happen subsequent week on Tier 1 investor visas which supply golden visa residency to these spending not less than $2.7 million (GBP 2 million) in investments.

The Tier 1 visa, also referred to as the investor visa or the golden visa, provides buyers and their households residency. Tier 1 visa holders have been permitted to use for everlasting residence within the UK, however the pace of this differs relying on how a lot they make investments.

Holders of those visas can apply for everlasting residency inside 5 years, however this may be shortened to a few years if round $6.8 million (GBP 5 million) is invested or two years in the event that they make investments round $13.6 million (GBP 10 million).

First launched in 2008, the scheme aimed to encourage rich individuals from outdoors the European Union member state international locations to spend money on the nation, in response to the BBC.

After considerations about it being open to abuse and corruption, the BBC reported that it has been underneath overview for a while.

A spokesperson from the UK Home Office advised the BBC that it might report “in due course” on an ongoing overview of Tier 1 visas granted earlier than adjustments had been made to the scheme in 2015.

The anticipated announcement comes at a time of immense strain on UK ministers to cut the country’s ties to Russia amid the impending threat of a Russian-led Ukraine invasion.

Russia has thus far gathered greater than 100,000 troops alongside the Ukrainian border however denies that it’s planning to invade the nation.

The nation has reportedly issued over 14,000 investor visas to Russian residents since 2008. Since the scheme was reformed in 2015, some adjustments had been launched to the approval system together with additional checks on how and when candidates earned their wealth.

In addition, banks at the moment are required to finish particular checks and investigations earlier than opening new accounts for candidates, in response to the BBC report. Applicants are additionally required to submit additional documentation if their qualifying funds are being invested by a sequence of corporations.

As a part of a report on Russian affect within the UK, the Parliament’s intelligence and safety committee in 2020 argued for a extra thorough and “robust” strategy to Tier 1 visa approvals.

