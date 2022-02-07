UK to send 350 more troops to Polish border amid Russia tensions

LONDON — The U.Ok. will ship an additional 350 troops to Poland, because it warned Moscow it faces isolation if it invades Ukraine.

British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace made the announcement Monday throughout a go to to London by his Polish counterpart Mariusz Błaszczak.

Wallace mentioned the extra troops will be part of the contingent of 100 British soldiers already in Poland. The determination is a “bilateral deployment to show that we can work together and send a strong signal that Britain and Poland stand side by side,” he mentioned throughout a joint press convention with Błaszczak.

The transfer follows the arrival Sunday of some dozen elite U.S. troops and gear in southeastern Poland close to the border with Ukraine, following U.S. President Joe Biden’s order to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Wallace mentioned Moscow ought to count on sanctions, isolation and “more NATO” ought to Russia make the “foolish mistake of invading a sovereign country that has expressed through its own free will a desire not only of being part of NATO but also to do things its way.”

Błaszczak mentioned Warsaw and London are able to take additional selections bilaterally or by NATO to stop a Russian incursion into Ukraine.

The Polish minister mentioned his nation is near reaching a protection memorandum of understanding with Britain and Ukraine.

“Based on historical experience only decisive deterrence can stop any potential Russian aggression,” he mentioned. “But also based on very recent experience, we do see that the policy of appeasement only encourages the potential enemy to do something.”