UK toughens ban on Russian aircraft

U.Okay. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss announced Wednesday new powers to detain Russian plane, and take away plane belonging to sanctioned people and entities from the U.Okay. register.

The new measures can even block U.Okay. exports of aviation or space-related items and expertise to Russia, together with associated companies akin to insurance coverage and reinsurance companies.

It comes after U.Okay. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced Tuesday evening he’s making it a felony offense for any Russian plane to enter U.Okay. airspace, making certain the federal government can detain any jets that enter.

Speaking Wednesday on Sky News, Shapps mentioned that this ban permits the federal government to “go further” than earlier sanctions which lined Aeroflot, the Russian state-owned operator, and likewise non-public jets and different industrial plane.

The new raft of sanctions “actually means [that] we will be able to be more specific,” Shapps mentioned. When there are “Russian oligarchs flying into the country, they should know this in the clearest signal of all: You can’t do that anymore. We can impound your aircraft and turn this into a criminal offense.”

Shapps additionally informed BBC Breakfast that one alleged Russian plane has been impounded already. “There is one such aircraft on the ground at Farnborough that I have essentially impounded whilst we carry out further investigations, for the last few days,” he mentioned.

Shortly after President Vladimir Putin launched his invasion of Ukraine, all Russian plane — industrial and personal — had been banned from EU airspace.