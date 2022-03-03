UK unable to prove case for sanctions against Russian oligarchs: Report

Britain will be unable to sanction Roman Abramovich and different Russian oligarchs for weeks or months – if in any respect – as a result of the federal government has been unable to show affordable grounds for designating the businessmen, The Times newspaper reported.

“The Foreign Office and National Crime Agency have been unable to prove that there are ‘reasonable grounds’ for designating the UK’s most prominent oligarchs for sanctions because they have struggled to link their finances to the Putin regime,” The Times stated.

Britain’s international workplace didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

A National Crime Agency (NCA) spokesman stated he couldn’t touch upon the Times report.

He added the NCA was solely one of many companies concerned in offering proof or intelligence on whether or not somebody must be sanctioned.

“It isn’t just down to us to make the case,” the spokesman stated. “If we were in a possession of material that would support sanctioning an individual we would provide it.”

There have been rising calls from British lawmakers for Abramovich to face sanctions, however Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated he couldn’t touch upon particular person circumstances on Wednesday when requested why the Russian billionaire businessman had not been focused.

