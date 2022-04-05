UK urges G7 to ban Russian ships, set timetable for oil and gas exit

Britain will urge G7 nations on Tuesday to ban Russian ships from their ports, agree a timetable to section out oil and gasoline imports from Russia, and additional tighten sanctions on banks and key industries.

Speaking in Poland forward of a gathering of G7 international ministers later this week, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is anticipated to say: “On Thursday, I will be urging our G7 partners to go further by joining us in banning Russian ships from our ports, cracking down on Russian banks, going after new industries filling Putin’s war chest like gold, and agreeing a clear timetable to eliminate our imports of Russian oil and gas.”

In response to the invasion of Ukraine, Britain and worldwide allies have already sanctioned Russian banks and rich elites and brought steps to chop Moscow off from the worldwide monetary system.

Russian ships have already been banned from British ports.

Truss stated present sanctions had frozen $350 billion of Russian cash and revamped 60 % of its international forex reserves unavailable.

“Our coordinated sanctions are pushing the Russian economy back into the Soviet era,” Truss was on account of say, in accordance with advance extracts launched by her workplace.

Speaking alongside Polish international minister Zbigniew Rau, Truss was on account of say the 2 international locations had agreed to step up sanctions and the provision of weapons to Ukraine. Britain didn’t instantly present additional particulars.

