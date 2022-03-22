UK, US, France, Germany and Italy to ramp up pressure on Russia – Johnson’s office

The UK, US, France, Germany and Italy plan to ramp up sanctions

stress on Russia and can proceed to supply navy, financial

and diplomatic assist to Ukraine, the workplace of UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson mentioned on Monday following his talks with the leaders

of those nations, Trend studies citing TASS.

“The leaders affirmed their ongoing dedication to assist

Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically, equipping the

democratically-elected authorities in Kyiv with the instruments it wants

to defend itself,” Johnson’s workplace mentioned in an announcement.

The leaders of the 5 nations “additionally resolved to extend the

stress on Russia, together with by sustaining wide-ranging and

coordinated sanctions.”

They mentioned their coordinated response to the escalating

disaster in Ukraine, in response to the assertion. Johnson mentioned he

“deliberate to debate together with his colleagues this week a risk to

enhance navy assist to Kiev so Ukraine has extra capabilities to

defend itself”.