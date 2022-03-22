UK, US, France, Germany and Italy to ramp up pressure on Russia – Johnson’s office
The UK, US, France, Germany and Italy plan to ramp up sanctions
stress on Russia and can proceed to supply navy, financial
and diplomatic assist to Ukraine, the workplace of UK Prime Minister
Boris Johnson mentioned on Monday following his talks with the leaders
of those nations, Trend studies citing TASS.
“The leaders affirmed their ongoing dedication to assist
Ukraine militarily, diplomatically and economically, equipping the
democratically-elected authorities in Kyiv with the instruments it wants
to defend itself,” Johnson’s workplace mentioned in an announcement.
The leaders of the 5 nations “additionally resolved to extend the
stress on Russia, together with by sustaining wide-ranging and
coordinated sanctions.”
They mentioned their coordinated response to the escalating
disaster in Ukraine, in response to the assertion. Johnson mentioned he
“deliberate to debate together with his colleagues this week a risk to
enhance navy assist to Kiev so Ukraine has extra capabilities to
defend itself”.