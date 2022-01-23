UK warns of Kremlin plan to install new leadership in Ukraine

The U.Okay. Foreign Office stated it has proof the Kremlin needs to put in a Russia-friendly authorities in Kyiv “as it considers whether to invade and occupy Ukraine.”

In a statement that provided restricted particulars on the alleged plot, the Foreign Office stated late Saturday that the Kremlin considers former Ukrainian MP Yevhen Murayev to be a possible candidate.

The data “shines a light on the extent of Russian activity designed to subvert Ukraine, and is an insight into Kremlin thinking,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss stated.

“Russia must de-escalate, end its campaigns of aggression and disinformation, and pursue a path of diplomacy,” she added, warning that Russian army motion in opposition to Ukraine “would be a massive strategic mistake with severe costs.”

Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs tweeted that the allegations amounted to “disinformation.”

“We urge the Foreign Office to stop spreading nonsense,” it stated.

The assertion from the U.Okay.’s Foreign Office, which additionally says that “numerous” former Ukrainian politicians have hyperlinks with the Russian intelligence companies and names a few of them, has raised eyebrows in some quarters.

“The British Foreign Office seems confused,” Murayev told British newspaper the Observer.

“It isn’t very logical. I’m banned from Russia. Not only that but money from my father’s firm there has been confiscated.”

The conflict between London and Moscow comes amid rising tensions between Russia and Western nations over Ukraine. Russia has already amassed round 100,000 troops on its border with Ukraine, and Western officers worry that it’s making ready to invade.