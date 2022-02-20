World
UK warns Russia could start Europe’s ‘biggest war since 1945’ – Times of India
LONDON: Russia is getting ready to plunge Europe into its worst battle since World War II, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has stated, warning that any invasion of Ukraine would freeze Moscow out of world finance.
“The fact is that all the signs are that the plan has already in some senses begun,” he stated in a BBC interview broadcast Sunday from the Munich Security Conference, after two Ukrainian troopers had been killed in assaults round rebel-held enclaves.
Russian invasion plans would see its troops not simply enter Ukraine from the rebel-held east, however from Belarus to the north and encircle the capital Kyiv, Johnson stated, citing US intelligence relayed to Western leaders by President Joe Biden.
“People need to understand the sheer cost in human life that could entail,” he stated, after beforehand indicating that the West would proceed to assist any Ukraine resistance after an invasion.
“I’m afraid to say that the plan we are seeing is for something that could be really the biggest war in Europe since 1945, just in terms of sheer scale.”
In a speech Saturday to the convention in Germany, Johnson warned that Western sanctions in response to any invasion would make it “impossible” for President Vladimir Putin‘s regime to entry the City of London’s deep capital markets.
He indicated a worldwide attain for the sanctions additionally involving US measures, telling the BBC that they’d cease Russian corporations “trading in pounds and dollars” — which he stated would hit Russia “very, very hard”.
The UK authorities has lengthy been accused of turning a blind eye to profitable flows of Russian-sourced cash by way of London, a few of which has ended up in Conservative coffers, though Johnson’s celebration says all its donations are authorized.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported a listing of elite celebration donors which it stated had privileged entry to Johnson’s authorities, together with Lubov Chernukhin, who’s married to Putin’s former deputy finance minister Vladimir Chernukhin.
Amid accusations that the Putin regime has huge wealth hidden overseas, British regulation on firm and property possession has additionally lengthy benefited traders who need to hold their involvement a secret.
But Johnson stated Saturday that Britain supposed to “open up the Matryoshka dolls of Russian-owned companies and Russian-owned entities, to find the ultimate beneficiaries within”.
Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in the meantime advised the Mail On Sunday newspaper that except Russia is stopped in Ukraine, Putin would look to “turn the clock back to the mid-1990s or even before then” by probably annexing the Baltic States and the Western Balkans.
And writing within the Sunday Telegraph, Home Secretary Priti Patel stated the “effects would be felt here too” if battle breaks out, pointing to previous cyber “interference” in opposition to British media, telecommunications and power infrastructure that was blamed on Russia.
