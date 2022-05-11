UK will defend Sweden if attacked, Boris Johnson promises

Britain pledged to defend Sweden if the nation got here underneath assault, with Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Magdalena Andersson signing a safety assurance deal exterior Stockholm on Wednesday.

Johnson is anticipated to make an identical defence dedication to Finland, the place he’ll meet with President Sauli Niinisto afterward the identical day.

Sweden and Finland are presently contemplating whether or not to affix NATO following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

The new settlement will “fortify northern Europe’s defenses, in the face of renewed threats,” Johnson stated in a press release, including it’s “an emblem of the eternal assurance between our nations”.

“These are not a short-term stop-gap, but a long-term commitment to bolster military ties and global stability, and fortify Europe’s defenses for generations to come,” Johnson said in the statement. Finland shares a 1,340-kilometer land border with Russia.

The Kremlin has warned of “military and political repercussions” if Sweden and Finland resolve to affix NATO.

Should Sweden and Finland apply, there can be an interim interval between the applying and all 30 NATO members’ parliaments ratifying it. The two Nordic international locations are anticipated to announce their positions on NATO membership within the coming days.

Johnson additionally provided to extend the deployments of British troops and army belongings to the area throughout his go to.

He met with Andersson in Harpsund, the nation retreat of Swedish prime ministers, which is situated about 90 kilometres southwest of Stockholm.

The United Kingdom is already current within the Baltic Sea areas with the Joint Expeditionary Force, which consists of 10 Northern European nations: the UK, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands and Norway.

In 2017, Sweden and Finland joined the British-led army speedy response pressure, which is designed to be extra versatile and reply extra rapidly than the bigger NATO alliance.

It makes use of NATO requirements and doctrine, so it may function together with the alliance, the UN or different multinational coalitions. Fully operational since 2018, the pressure has held numerous workouts each independently and in cooperation with NATO.