UK will phase out import of Russian oil and oil products by end of 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8
Trend:
The UK will section out the import of Russian oil and oil merchandise
by the top of 2022, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and
Industrial Strategy of United Kingdom Kwasi Kwarteng wrote on his
Twitter web page, Trend stories.
“This transition will give the market, companies and provide
chains greater than sufficient time to switch Russian imports – which
make up 8% of UK demand.
Businesses ought to use this yr to make sure a clean transition so
that buyers won’t be affected. The authorities will even work
with corporations by means of a brand new Taskforce on Oil to assist them to
make use of this era find different provides.
The UK is a big producer of oil and oil merchandise, plus
we maintain vital reserves. Beyond Russia, the overwhelming majority of
our imports come from dependable companions such because the US, Netherlands
and the Gulf. We’ll work with them this yr to safe additional
provides.
The market has already begun to ostracise Russian oil, with
almost 70% of it at present unable to discover a purchaser.
Finally, whereas the UK shouldn’t be depending on Russian pure fuel –
4% of our provide – I’m exploring choices to finish this altogether,”
he wrote.