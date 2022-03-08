UK will phase out import of Russian oil and oil products by end of 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

The UK will section out the import of Russian oil and oil merchandise

by the top of 2022, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and

Industrial Strategy of United Kingdom Kwasi Kwarteng wrote on his

Twitter web page, Trend stories.

“This transition will give the market, companies and provide

chains greater than sufficient time to switch Russian imports – which

make up 8% of UK demand.

Businesses ought to use this yr to make sure a clean transition so

that buyers won’t be affected. The authorities will even work

with corporations by means of a brand new Taskforce on Oil to assist them to

make use of this era find different provides.

The UK is a big producer of oil and oil merchandise, plus

we maintain vital reserves. Beyond Russia, the overwhelming majority of

our imports come from dependable companions such because the US, Netherlands

and the Gulf. We’ll work with them this yr to safe additional

provides.

The market has already begun to ostracise Russian oil, with

almost 70% of it at present unable to discover a purchaser.

Finally, whereas the UK shouldn’t be depending on Russian pure fuel –

4% of our provide – I’m exploring choices to finish this altogether,”

he wrote.