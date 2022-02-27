Ukrain President Asks UN To Strip Russia Of Its Security Council Vote

Ukrainian President requested the UN to strip Russia of its vote on the Security Council

Kyiv:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated Saturday that he requested UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to strip Russia of its vote on the UN Security Council as punishment for invading Ukraine.

“To deprive the aggressor country of the right to vote in the UN Security Council, to qualify Russian actions and statements as genocide of the Ukrainian people, to help with the delivery of corpses of Russian soldiers. Talked about it in a conversation with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres,” Zelensky wrote on Twitter.

Russia is one in all 5 everlasting members of the UN Security Council with the best to veto choices, together with China, France, the UK and the United States.

