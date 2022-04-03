Ukraine accuses Russia of civilian ‘massacre’; Russia denies atrocities

In Russia’s first public touch upon the allegations, the defence ministry in Moscow described pictures and movies from Bucha as “another staged performance by the Kyiv regime for the Western media”. Loading Russia has beforehand denied targetting civilians and has rejected allegations of battle crimes in what it calls a “special military operation” aimed toward demilitarising and “denazifying” Ukraine. Ukraine says it was invaded with out provocation. On Saturday, Reuters noticed our bodies in a mass grave and nonetheless mendacity on the streets, whereas on Sunday the mayor of Bucha, Anatoliy Fedoruk, confirmed reporters two corpses with white fabric tied round their arms, certainly one of which appeared to have been shot within the mouth. Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, mentioned Ukrainian troops had discovered the our bodies of ladies who had been raped and set alight in addition to the our bodies of native officers and youngsters.

In Bucha, 37 km northwest of Kyiv metropolis centre, city mayor Fedoruk mentioned 300 residents had been killed throughout a month-long occupation by the Russian military. Reuters couldn’t instantly confirm the allegations by Arestovych and Fedoruk. A journalist movies footage of a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Credit: Ukraine’s international minister known as on the International Criminal Court to gather proof of what he known as Russian battle crimes, whereas the international ministers of France and Britain mentioned their nations would assist any such probe. However, authorized specialists say a prosecution of Putin or different Russian leaders would face excessive hurdles and will take years.

Human Rights Watch mentioned it had documented “several cases of Russian military forces committing laws-of-war violations” within the Ukrainian areas of Chernihiv, Kharkiv and Kyiv. Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova mentioned prosecutors investigating potential battle crimes by Russia had discovered 410 our bodies in cities close to Kyiv and 140 of them had been examined. Russia has pulled again forces that had threatened Kyiv from the north, saying it intends to give attention to jap Ukraine. Fighting was reported on Sunday in a number of elements of Ukraine. The governor of the jap Donetsk area mentioned shelling had continued all through the evening and day.

Missiles struck close to the southern port of Odesa, with Russia saying it had destroyed an oil refinery utilized by the Ukrainian army. The Odesa metropolis council mentioned “critical infrastructure facilities” have been hit. Dmytro Lunin, governor of the central Poltava area, mentioned the Kremenchug oil refinery, 350 kilometres northeast of Odesa, had been destroyed in a separate rocket assault on Saturday. Two blasts have been heard within the Russian metropolis of Belgorod close to the border with Ukraine on Sunday, two witnesses informed Reuters, days after Russian authorities accused Ukrainian forces of hanging a gas depot there. Evacuation efforts within the southeastern port of Mariupol and close by Berdyansk have been on account of proceed with a convoy of buses being ready with assist from the Red Cross. The ICRC deserted earlier makes an attempt on account of safety issues. Russia blamed the ICRC for the delays.