Ukraine advises airlines to skirt Black Sea due to Russian drills

Ukraine on Sunday suggested airways to keep away from flying over the open waters of the Black Sea from Monday to Saturday attributable to Russian naval workout routines going down there.

More than 30 Russian ships have began coaching workout routines close to the Crimea peninsula as a part of wider navy drills, RIA information company reported on Saturday.

“From tomorrow, airlines are advised not to fly… over this area, and to plan optimal routes in advance, taking into account the current situation,” Ukraine’s state air visitors service mentioned.

It mentioned the airspace over the territory of Ukraine remained open.

A senior Ukrainian official mentioned on Sunday that Ukraine sees no point closing its airspace in response to Moscow’s troop build-up, as Dutch airline KLM – a part of Air France – mentioned it will cease flying to Ukraine and Germany’s Lufthansa mentioned it was contemplating suspending flights.

The United States has mentioned Russia might invade Ukraine at any time. Moscow denies any plan to invade, saying it’s sustaining its personal safety towards aggression by NATO allies.

