Ukrainian presidential adviser and peace talks negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak mentioned on Saturday that any settlement with Russia couldn’t be trusted, including the one solution to cease Moscow’s invasion was by power.

“Any agreement with Russia isn’t worth a broken penny,” Podolyak wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “Is it possible to negotiate with a country that always lies cynically and propagandistically?”

Russia and Ukraine have blamed one another after peace talks stalled, with the final recognized face-to-face negotiations on March 29.

The Kremlin mentioned earlier this month Ukraine was displaying no willingness to proceed peace talks, whereas officers in Kyiv blamed Russia for the shortage of progress.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy mentioned the one individual worth talking to was Russian President Vladimir Putin, since he made all the choices.

“It doesn’t matter what their foreign minister says. It doesn’t matter that he sends some negotiating group to us… all these people are nobodies, unfortunately,” he advised Dutch tv in an interview filmed on Friday.

Putin says Russian forces are on a particular operation to demilitarize Ukraine and rid it of radical anti-Russian nationalists. Ukraine and its allies name {that a} false pretext.

“Russia has proved that it is a barbarian country that threatens world security,” Podolyak mentioned. “A barbarian can only be stopped by force.”

