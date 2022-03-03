World
ukraine: Ailing Punjab student dies in Ukraine hospital – Times of India
BATHINDA: Even as hundreds of Indian college students are scrambling to go away Ukraine, a fourth-year MBBS scholar from Barnala city of Punjab died in a hospital within the war-torn nation on Wednesday as a result of medical issues. Chandan Jindal, 22, finding out at Vinnytsia National Medical University in West-Central Ukraine, had been in hospital for over a month after blood clots have been identified in his mind, a relative mentioned.
Chandan’s father Shishan Kumar and brother Krishan Gopal had reached Ukraine on February 7 after they got here to know of his situation. While Krishan Gopal managed to return to India on Tuesday, Chandan’s father remains to be in Ukraine. Shishan Kumar had just lately retired as chief pharmacist from Barnala civil hospital.
“Chandan was suffering from a brain ailment and was admitted to hospital some time ago. We got the news of his demise on Wednesday. We are in touch with junior external affairs minister Meenakshi Lekhi to get back his body,” mentioned Chandan’s uncle Dheeraj Kumar Daddahoor.
Chandan’s father Shishan Kumar and brother Krishan Gopal had reached Ukraine on February 7 after they got here to know of his situation. While Krishan Gopal managed to return to India on Tuesday, Chandan’s father remains to be in Ukraine. Shishan Kumar had just lately retired as chief pharmacist from Barnala civil hospital.
“Chandan was suffering from a brain ailment and was admitted to hospital some time ago. We got the news of his demise on Wednesday. We are in touch with junior external affairs minister Meenakshi Lekhi to get back his body,” mentioned Chandan’s uncle Dheeraj Kumar Daddahoor.