Ukraine and Russia agree to talks on Belarus border without preconditions: Zelenskiyy

Ukrainian and Russian officers will meet for talks at a venue on the Belarusian border with Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskiyy’s workplace stated on Sunday.

The talks, the primary since Russia unleashed a full scale invasion of Ukraine final week, could be held with out preconditions and are the results of a cellphone name between Zelenskiyy and the Belarusian president, Zelenskiyy stated.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” he stated in a press release.

