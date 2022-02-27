Ukraine and Russia to meet for peace talks ‘without preconditions,’ Zelensky says

Ukrainian and Russian officers will meet for peace talks “without preconditions” close to Ukraine’s border with Belarus, President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced Sunday.

There was no info on when the reported talks may happen, however they’d be the primary since Russia began a full-scale invasion of its western neighbor Wednesday.

The discussions had been prompted by a telephone name between Zelensky and Belarusian President and Kremlin ally Alexander Lukashenko, in keeping with the Ukrainian president.

“We agreed that the Ukrainian delegation would meet with the Russian delegation without preconditions on the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, near the Pripyat River,” Zelensky mentioned in an announcement.

“Alexander Lukashenko has taken responsibility for ensuring that all planes, helicopters and missiles stationed on Belarusian territory remain on the ground during the Ukrainian delegation’s travel, talks and return,” Ukraine’s chief mentioned.

The peace talks would be the first since Russia started a full-scale invasion of Ukraine Wednesday. Marcu Yam/Los Angeles Times through Getty Images

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov on the Kremlin. Alexei Nikolsky/TASS through Getty Images

Zelensky had beforehand denied Russia’s supply to satisfy in Minsk, according to Axios.

The peace talks come as Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday ordered Russian nuclear forces to be placed on excessive alert due to what he claimed was “aggressive statements” by NATO leaders, because the Kremlin’s assaults on Ukraine continued.

With Post Wires