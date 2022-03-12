Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know

* President Zelenskiy mentioned Ukraine had reached a “strategic turning point” within the struggle, and air raid sirens blared throughout most cities within the early morning.

* Russian navy items have been nearer to Kyiv, firing artillery towards residential areas, satellite tv for pc pictures confirmed.

* Mariupol’s scenario was vital, officers mentioned, as Russian forces tightened their noose across the Black Sea port and the loss of life toll from shelling and a 12-day blockade neared 1600.

* Evacuations from 4 cities dropped sharply to 7144 folks, Zelenskiy mentioned.

* Russian air and missile forces struck the western Ukrainian cities of Lutsk and Ivano-Frankivsk, Britain mentioned.

* Ukraine mentioned neighbour Belarus could possibly be planning to invade, accusing Moscow of making an attempt to pull its ally into the struggle by staging air assaults on Belarus from Ukrainian air house.

* The United States hit Moscow on commerce, shut down growth funds, banned imports of Russian seafood, vodka and diamonds, and sanctioned billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, three relations of President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman and politicians.

* The EU will be a part of Washington in suspending Moscow’s “most-favoured nation” commerce standing, crack down on its use of crypto-assets and ban exports to Russia of EU luxurious items and imports of iron and metal items, mentioned European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

* A brand new Russian regulation giving Moscow stronger powers to crack down on unbiased journalism places Russia below a “total information blackout” on the struggle in Ukraine, mentioned UN unbiased consultants. One of the primary to be fined below the regulation, Vera Kotova, wrote the banned phrase “No to war” with a coronary heart within the snow at a Lenin statue.

* Facebook’s proprietor mentioned a brief change in its content material coverage, just for Ukraine, was wanted to let customers voice opposition to Russia’s assault. Moscow opened a legal case after the corporate mentioned it will enable posts reminiscent of “death to the Russian invaders”.

QUOTES

* “I’m scared for my home, for the homes of my friends, very scared for the whole country, and scared for myself of course,” Nastya, a woman in Kharkiv.

* “You can’t invade a country on a one-on-one ratio (of troops). Nobody has done it, which means that either something was wrong or they had very wrong assumptions moving into this war,” Mathieu Boulegue of London’s Chatham House on the chance Russia may not have adequate troops to attain its objectives.