Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know

* NATO leaders assembly in Brussels have agreed to strengthen the alliance’s forces in japanese Europe.

* Almost three-quarters of the UN General Assembly demanded support entry and civilian safety in Ukraine and criticised Russia for making a “dire” humanitarian state of affairs.

* UNICEF stated greater than half of Ukraine’s kids have been pushed from their houses.

* Ukraine stated it had destroyed a Russian touchdown help ship, the Orsk, on the Russian-occupied port of Berdiansk. Video footage, which Reuters was in a position to affirm was filmed from inside Berdiansk, confirmed a column of smoke rising from a blaze at a dock.

* Russia’s Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was briefly proven by state media at a gathering of high officers after dropping out of public view for days throughout Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

* The US embassy in Moscow obtained a listing of its diplomats declared “persona non grata”, a State Department spokesperson stated, in what Russian media stated was a response to a US transfer ousting Russian employees on the United Nations.

* Ukrainian authorities stated about 15,000 civilians had been illegally deported to Russia from besieged Mariupol since Russian forces seized components of the southern port metropolis. Russia denies this.

* German utilities stated their nation wanted an early warning system to sort out gasoline shortages, a day after Russia ordered the swap of contract funds to roubles, elevating the chance of a provide squeeze and even greater costs.

* Energy and metals companies led a bounce in Russian shares on Thursday as buying and selling resumed after virtually a month’s suspension, reflecting hovering international costs for oil, gasoline and different commodities on fears the Ukraine disaster will threaten provide.