Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know

* President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has urged NATO nations to present Ukraine tanks, planes and missiles as his authorities stated Russian forces have been concentrating on the nation’s gas and meals depots.

* Russia is attempting to separate Ukraine in two to create a Russian-controlled area after failing to take over the entire nation, the pinnacle of Ukrainian army intelligence stated.

* The Russian-backed japanese Ukrainian insurgent area of Luhansk stated it might maintain a referendum on becoming a member of Russia, drawing a warning from officers in Kyiv that any such vote would haven’t any authorized foundation and set off a stronger worldwide response.

* Russia continued its “full-scale armed aggression” whereas Ukrainian forces had repulsed seven assaults within the japanese areas of Donetsk and Luhansk, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces stated.

* The subsequent spherical of nose to nose talks between Ukraine and Russia will happen in Turkey on March 28-30, Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia stated on social media.

* Top US officers stated the United States doesn’t have a coverage of regime change in Russia, ramping up efforts to make clear President Joe Biden’s assertion that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power”.

* French President Emmanuel Macron known as for restraint in each phrases and actions in coping with the Ukraine battle following Biden’s remarks.

* Turkey and different nations should nonetheless discuss to Russia to assist finish the conflict in Ukraine, Turkey’s presidential spokesman stated, including that Ukraine wanted extra help to defend itself.

* The United Nations human rights workplace stated 1119 civilians had thus far been killed and 1790 wounded since Russia started its assault on Ukraine.

* Ukraine has requested the International Committee of the Red Cross to not open a deliberate workplace in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don, saying it will legitimise Russian “humanitarian corridors” and the kidnapping and compelled deportation of Ukranians.

* Privately-owned French retailer Auchan plans to take care of its presence in Russia, its CEO stated in an interview printed within the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, prompting Ukraine to name for a boycott of the worldwide chain.

* India is leaning towards persevering with to import coking coal from Russia, the metal minister stated, seeming to buck a worldwide pattern to shun Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

* “More than a month has passed since the invasion of Ukraine, since the start of this cruel and senseless war, which, like every war, is a defeat for everyone, for all of us,” Pope Francis stated, chatting with hundreds of individuals in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing.