Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know

Ukraine has accused Russian forces of finishing up a “massacre” in Bucha, a city close to Kyiv, whereas US Secretary of State Antony Blinken described photographs of useless our bodies there as “a punch in the gut”.

Russia’s defence ministry denied the allegations and Moscow requested the United Nations Security Council convene to debate what Russia referred to as a “provocation by Ukrainian radicals” in Bucha.

FIGHTING

* Russia missiles struck “critical infrastructure”, probably a gas depot, close to Ukraine’s southern port metropolis of Odesa, however there have been no casualties, officers within the metropolis stated.

* Russian forces shelled Kharkiv, the second-largest metropolis in Ukraine, killing seven individuals and injuring 34, the regional prosecutor’s workplace stated.

* The governor of Ukraine’s jap Donetsk area stated shelling had continued all through the evening and day, and described a “turbulent” scenario within the area.

* Two blasts had been heard within the Russian metropolis of Belgorod close to the border with Ukraine, two witnesses informed Reuters, days after Russia accused Ukrainian forces of hanging a gas depot there.

CIVILIANS

* A number one rights group stated it had documented what it described as “apparent war crimes” dedicated by Russian navy forces towards civilians in Ukraine.

* Ukraine has discovered 410 our bodies in cities close to Kyiv as a part of an investigation into doable struggle crimes by Russia, the highest Ukrainian prosecutor stated.

* Ukraine evacuated 2694 individuals from battle zones within the southeastern port of Mariupol and the area of Luhansk, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk stated.

ECONOMY

* Ukraine demanded crippling new sanctions on Russia from main Western powers over what it referred to as a “massacre” in Bucha.

* Germany stated the West would conform to impose extra sanctions on Russia within the coming days, with the German defence minister saying the European Union ought to focus on ending Russian gasoline imports.

* Poland’s prime minister stated the EU should impose harsher sanctions on Russia and provide Ukraine with extra arms.

PEACE TALKS

* Russia will obtain all the goals of its “special military operation” in Ukraine and hopes that Moscow and Kyiv can finally signal some type of peace deal, Inferfax information company reported the Kremlin as saying.

* Russia stated peace talks with Ukraine had not progressed sufficient for a leaders’ assembly and that Moscow’s place on the standing of Crimea and Donbas remained unchanged.

QUOTES

* “We were sitting in the cellar for two weeks. There was food but no light, no heating to warm up,” stated a 66-year-old man referred to as Vasili within the city of Bucha, describing life earlier than Russian troops departed. “We put the water on candles to warm it … We slept in felt boots.”