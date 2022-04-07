Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know

Russian forces have bombarded cities in Ukraine because the United States imposed extra sanctions after civilian killings broadly condemned as conflict crimes.

ECONOMY

* The United States focused Russian banks and elites with a brand new spherical of sanctions, together with banning Americans from investing in Russia, in response to what President Joe Biden condemned as “major war crimes” by Russian forces.

* European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen mentioned there have been extra EU sanctions to return. The EU was trying into oil and revenues Russia will get from fossil fuels, she mentioned.

* Hungary mentioned it was ready to pay roubles for Russian gasoline, breaking ranks with the EU which has sought a united entrance in opposing Moscow’s demand for fee within the forex.

FIGHTING

* The jap areas of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk are experiencing the worst of the combating in Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from round Kyiv.

* An International Committee of the Red Cross group has led a convoy of buses and personal automobiles carrying greater than 1000 individuals to Zaporizhzhia after they fled the besieged southern port of Mariupol on their very own.

* A complete of 4892 individuals have been evacuated from Ukrainian cities by humanitarian corridors, greater than the 3846 who escaped on Tuesday, a senior Ukrainian official mentioned.

* Ukrainian authorities can’t assist individuals evacuate from the jap entrance line city of Izyum or ship humanitarian support as a result of the city is totally beneath Russian management, the Kharkiv regional governor mentioned.

BUCHA DEATHS

* Civilians killed within the Ukrainian city of Bucha have been “very probably war crimes,” French President Macron mentioned in an interview.

* Russia’s international ministry mentioned that pictures of useless our bodies strewn throughout Bucha, which Moscow says have been staged, have been designed to justify extra sanctions towards Moscow and derail peace talks with Kyiv.

QUOTES

* “The only thing that we are lacking is the principled approach of some leaders – political leaders, business leaders – who still think that war and war crimes are not something as horrific as financial losses,” Ukraine resident Volodymyr Zelenskiy advised Irish lawmakers.

“Recent news from the war in Ukraine, instead of bringing relief and hope, brought new atrocities, such as the massacre of Bucha,” Pope Francis mentioned. “Stop this war! Let the weapons fall silent. Stop sowing death and destruction.”